Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child

Jonah Hill will be stepping into a new role. The 'You People' actor, 39, and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are expecting their first baby together, reports 'People' magazine.

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill will be stepping into a new role. The ‘You People’ actor, 39, and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are expecting their first baby together, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The couple were seen together at Hawaii children’s store Kokonut Kids in January. Then Millar was spotted in California with what appears to be a baby bump covered by overalls, in photos published by ‘The Daily Mail’.

Millar “who co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her older sister” was also spotted wearing what looks to be an engagement ring.

As per ‘People’, the pair was first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

Hill, “who has become increasingly private in recent years”, revealed in an open letter to fans that he has long dealt with anxiety and panic attacks and explained why he would not promote his documentary ‘Stutz’ in the summer of 2022.

