Jonathan Majors wants Robert Downey Jr. to reprise Iron Man role in 'Avengers'

Actor Jonathan Majors enters the MCU as the next major villain portraying Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

By News Bureau

Actor Jonathan Majors enters the MCU as the next major villain portraying Kang the Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. Looking ahead at ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, Majors recently revealed he would like to share the big screen with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role of Iron Man, reports Deadline.

“So Kang Dynasty – I can’t even think about it because I’m so excited about [Quantumania] – but Kang Dynasty feels to me that it has the potential to grow the mythology of Kang, to grow the curiosity of Kang that much more, which is extremely exciting,” the actor told Lifehacker Australia.

“This is like a Robert Downey Jr. day, he just keeps popping in [to my head],” Majors added. “Like, I know he’s an OG. I mean, he’s one of the originals. I’m just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large.”

He continued: “I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up. You know, I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating. His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear world view and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era.”

