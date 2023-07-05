scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview

British actor Julian Sands, who was confirmed dead after his disappearance during a mountain hike near Mt. Baldy in Southern California on January 13

By Agency News Desk
Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview
Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview

British actor Julian Sands, who was confirmed dead after his disappearance during a mountain hike near Mt. Baldy in Southern California on January 13, had confirmed the dangers of hiking in his last interview.

As per ‘Variety’, he was quoted telling ‘Radio Time UK’ during his last interview, “I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives, whether it be on the Eiger or in the Andes.”

He further added: “You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling. It’s not necessarily supernatural, it’s possibly all too natural – what I would call hypernatural.”

“You’re in the presence of big nature and big nature is revealing itself in all its power. It can take us over a threshold of hypersensitivity into a realm of natural forces.”

According to ‘Variety’, “In his last UK interview with the Radio Time, conducted six months before he was discovered, Sands described climbing as ‘solace and a sort of existentialist self-negation, but equally a self-affirmation’,” adding “if you can deal with dangerous mountains, you can certainly deal with life as an actor – the two are quite complementary.”

The actor who made his mark with films such as ‘A Room with a View’, ‘Arachnophobic’, ‘Warlock’ and ‘The Killing Fields’ was a keen hiker and an adventurous spirit. The actor was one of seven people who’ve died in the Mt. Baldy area since 2020. The actor was aged 65 during his death.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Xiaomi India completes 9 years, strengthens commitment to further empower lives
Next article
Rahul Bose jokes, pulls co-actors' legs at 'Neeyat’ presser
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities

News

Rahul Bose jokes, pulls co-actors' legs at 'Neeyat’ presser

Technology

Xiaomi India completes 9 years, strengthens commitment to further empower lives

Technology

TECNO to unveil CAMON 20 Premier 5G: A game-changing camera phone for India on July 7

News

Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

News

Luv Sinha to have a special appearance in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2'

News

Ektaa Kapoor on 10 years of 'Lootera': It has become a timeless masterpiece

Technology

Endometriosis linked to reduction in fertility: Study

News

Dua Lipa wishes boyfriend Romain Gavras a 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram

News

Vidya Balan plays ‘not so classic detective’ in classic murder mystery ‘Neeyat’

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not come with rumoured dust resistance feature

Technology

New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman

News

Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a tragic love story amid an ongoing war

News

Tom Holland says he's lucky to have Zendaya in his life

News

Tom Cruise all set to watch 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on opening day

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor 'Threads' may not launch in EU

Technology

Mozilla releases last Firefox update for old versions of Windows, macOS

News

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Danger’ music video from ‘Industry 2’ is shot in Japan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US