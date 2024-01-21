Kanye West shares racy photos of wife Bianca Censori in bondage mask and suit

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are no strangers to showing off her body in revealing outfits. The rapper had a few new pictures he wanted to share of his wife on Instagram, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

One photo showed Bianca in a kitchen as she wore little to nothing. The Australian architect donned black knee-high heeled boots and a sheer barely there bodysuit.

She wasn’t fully facing the camera, revealing the back of the body suit was just string keeping it tied around her neck, torso, and bottom.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, on her head was a black leather face mask. Other photos included a close-up of Bianca’s side profile in the mask and her standing in a doorway with her back to the camera. In one photo she donned a black leather coat as she kept her back to the camera, slightly covering up.

Fans of the rapper were not impressed by the sexy snaps. One fan commented: “Bro what the f*** are you doing?”

Some people were worried about Bianca’s safety. “She seems so unhappy and defeated. She’s enslaved to him and it’s really sad,” one person wrote. Other fans pleaded for Kanye to release new music instead of posting pictures of his wife. “This ain’t Bianca’s only fans drop the album pls Kanye”, someone pleaded in the comment section.