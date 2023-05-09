scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

Actor Ke Huy Quan says portraying an American born Chinese in the upcoming series of the same name "scared the hell" out of him.

By Agency News Desk
Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role
Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

Actor Ke Huy Quan says portraying an American born Chinese in the upcoming series of the same name “scared the hell” out of him.

Hollywood has had considerable feats of Asian representation this year ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’s’ historic Oscar wins ‘Beef’ and on May 24, ‘American Born Chinese’.

Huy Quan was hesitant about joining the series’ Asian-led ensemble, reports ‘Variety’.

“I remember when I first heard about this character when I was offered the role, it scared the hell out of me. In fact, I actually passed on it because I told our creative team that this is the type of portrayal that we do not want to see in 2023,” Quan said during a post-screening Q&A at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Quan plays Freddy Wong, a gawky fictional character from the 90s sitcom “Beyond Repair” who embodies several stereotypical Asian tropes.

“After having a creative conversation with them and knowing that, in later episodes, you will get to meet the actor who plays Freddy Wong and understand the struggles that he went through — and also what it means to have this type of stereotypical portrayal of Asians, and what is does to a normal kid like Jin Wang (Ben Wang) — to his own identity, to his own values and his sense of worth — I just thought it was interesting,” he continued.

“I guess, in a lot of ways, they chose me because it’s like art imitating life.”

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name, “American Born Chinese” follows average teenager Jin Wang, who becomes entangled in a battle between Chinese mythological gods when he befriends new student Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu).

The series also stars Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Wu, Stephanie Hsu, Ronny Chieng, Poppy Liu, Lisa Lu and James Hong.

“The first time I read the graphic novel was right after I got the audition. I never knew about it growing up, and I wish I had because when I read that graphic novel, it was like, ‘Did Gene stalk me? Was he hiding in a bush?'” Wang told Variety with a laugh.

“It was like a perfect one-to-one of almost every single moment in my life, and I’d never experienced anything remotely close to that before.

Although Yang “was really stunned” that veteran actors like Yeoh and Wu were starring in the series adaption of his novel, he also praised the up-and-coming Asian talent in “American Born Chinese”.

“I remember entering into that search, wondering if we would actually be able to find what we needed to find, and we totally did,” Yang said.

“I think that those two characters especially are so well embodied by these young actors, (Wang and Liu).”

Additional cast and creative team members in attendance included Chin Han, Yeo Yann Yann, Rosalie Chiang, Sydney Taylor, Leonard Wu, Mahi Alam, VFX supervisor Kaitlyn Yang and costume consultant Phillip Lim.

Asked how this series compares to the ones he watched as a child, Wu, who plays the Monkey King, replied: “It was nothing like what I watched growing up. ‘Sixteen Candles,’ Long Duk Dong, that wasn’t me.”

“So to see and work on a show that really knows the intricacies of what it is to be Asian American — not a caricature — is pretty amazing. This is a story from us, by us, for everyone else.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress
Next article
Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

Technology

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US