Keke Palmer expresses great distrust in US government via social media

Actress-singer Keke Palmer expressed her great distrust in the current US administration, claiming that the way things are being run just 'isn't working'

Keke Palmer expresses great distrust in US government
Keke Palmer _ pic courtesy twitter

American actress-singer Keke Palmer, who is known for her role in the film ‘Akeelah and the Bee’, took to social media to express her great distrust in the current United States administration, claiming that the way things are being run just “isn’t working.”

According to Aceshowbiz, the 29-year-old put a video on her Instagram account in which she vented her frustrations with the US government. In the video she said “WHAT IS GOING ON!?!? As a millennial l I’ve had ENOUGH.” She further added, “It just gets to a point where we just don’t even have trust in the government anymore.”

Making her frustration all the more evident, she said: “People want us to be involved and want us to be engaged and we’d like to, but it’s hard to be involved and engaged when there’s so much distrust.”

She further asked, “How are y’all overturning Roe v. Wade? How are y’all overturning Affirmative Action? At this point, are we about to be segregated again?”

In her caption of the video, Keke wrote: “Idk if I should be happy that @mielleorganics are on their way to be just for us again or what! ….Im kidding but SERIOUSLY! How can we keep going like this?”

“I’m down for whatever and ready to roll with all the punches cause in the end the good always wins but there are some serious holes in the system, and it gets to the point where something has to give,” she continued. “What good is playing by the rules when they just play in your face like this?”

The actress-singer released her first album ‘So Uncool’ in 2007 and she released her second LP ‘Big Boss’ back in May 2023.

Pic. SourceKekePalmer
