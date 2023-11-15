scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sanchez recall fighting over dress at auction

Kim Kardashian went head-to-head with Lauren Sanchez, who recently got engaged to Jeff Bezos, at an auction for a dress.

Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sanchez recall fighting over dress at auction - pic courtesy instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went head-to-head with Lauren Sanchez, who recently got engaged to Jeff Bezos, at an auction for a dress. In a joint interview with Lauren,Kimtold ‘Vogue’, “I’m a big auction girl, and my strategy was to come in at thelast minute. I called ‘We’ll share it!’ (across the room). I thought, ‘You wear it once, I’ll wear it once, it’ll be so cute'”.

In the end, two dresses were made, and both women paid $200,000 and travelled to Paris together for the fitting, reportsaceshowbiz.com.

Meanwhile,Kimwent on to add that she and Lauren are always in touch with each other via their DMs and described the bride-to-be as a “girl’s girl”.

She said, “Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up. Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG you look amazing.’ She’s such a girl’s girl!”

In August, the couple held a lavish engagement party with a select group of friends aboard the billionaire’s $500 million superyacht,according to Page Six.

They were joined by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his partner Paula Hurd, Wendi Murdoch, the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and socialite Fabiola Beracasa Beckman for the “intimate” affair aboard Bezos’ beloved Kora in the breathtaking Positano, Italy.

