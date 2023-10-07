scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Kim Kardashian talks about her acne struggles

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her acne struggles, revealing that she has "really sensitive" skin.

By Agency News Desk
Kim Kardashian talks about her acne struggles _ pic courtesy news agency
Kim Kardashian talks about her acne struggles _ pic courtesy news agency

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about her acne struggles, revealing that she has “really sensitive” skin. The 42-year-old beauty has previously spoken about her skin troubles, but Kim thinks she manages to conceal it “really well” using make-up.

She told Refinery29: “It’s (concealed) really well under make-up. But I’ve documented it. I think if people saw it they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

Kim admits that her skin can be “really sensitive” and she’s surprised that she’s continued to struggle with acne into her 40s, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The reality TV star said: “I’m like, should I stop using oils if I have acne? Then realising, no, to stop using oil hasn’t been helpful. It could be hormonal or a change in supplements. Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods — I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive.”

“It’s been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s.”

Kim also suffers from psoriasis, a skin disease that can cause itchy, scaly patches to appear.

However, the reality star isn’t entirely sure what triggers it and she’s “given up on trying to figure it out”.

16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs to begin campaign on winning note
Next article
Asian Games: Hockey gold, archery silver, Prannoy's bronze India race to 95 medals, 100 beckons
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US