Kim Kardashian talks about her acne struggles

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about her acne struggles, revealing that she has “really sensitive” skin. The 42-year-old beauty has previously spoken about her skin troubles, but Kim thinks she manages to conceal it “really well” using make-up.

She told Refinery29: “It’s (concealed) really well under make-up. But I’ve documented it. I think if people saw it they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

Kim admits that her skin can be “really sensitive” and she’s surprised that she’s continued to struggle with acne into her 40s, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The reality TV star said: “I’m like, should I stop using oils if I have acne? Then realising, no, to stop using oil hasn’t been helpful. It could be hormonal or a change in supplements. Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods — I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive.”

“It’s been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s.”

Kim also suffers from psoriasis, a skin disease that can cause itchy, scaly patches to appear.

However, the reality star isn’t entirely sure what triggers it and she’s “given up on trying to figure it out”.