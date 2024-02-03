scorecardresearch
HomeInternationalNews

Lashana Lynch not been offered to return as female 007

Lashana Lynch, who took on the role of Nomi a character assigned the 007 codename after Bond retired from the secret service in 'No Time to Die'

By Agency News Desk
Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch _pic courtesy news agency

 Actress Lashana Lynch, who took on the role of Nomi a character assigned the 007 codename after Bond retired from the secret service in ‘No Time to Die’ and has been suggested as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as the spy, says that she only signed up for one movie and questioned whether fans would want a female in the famous part.

“Do you think people really want that? Do you think people are ready for that? I signed up for one movie. I did one, I literally don’t know anything about the next one. I’ve not had a conversation. So yeah… it’s in their hands. It’s in the franchise’s hands,” Lynch told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her chances of becoming Bond.

Meanwhile, Lynch shared that she would be willing to perform the next Bond theme after getting the chance to showcase her singing talents in the biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’, in which she stars as the reggae icon’s wife Rita Marley, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: “Oh my gosh – could you let them know! I can write a tune or two and do that. Yeah, yeah, sure. I’d be down. I’d be down. That’s a great … great idea. That is. Now I’m like, ‘OK, now I must write that down to make sure (Bond producer) Barbara Broccoli knows.”

Lynch previously argued that the Bond franchise will continue to have a huge following, regardless of whether a man or woman plays the character.

Previous article
World Cancer Day 2024: Manisha Koirala & Tahira Kashyap Khurrana inspire resilience through their ‘C’ journeys
Next article
Preservatives used in food have unexpected effects on gut microbiome: Study
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US