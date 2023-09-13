scorecardresearch
Liam Payne rushed to hospital again with 'kidney pain'

Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital with "agonising kidney pain" after a previous hospital dash forced him to cancel an upcoming tour.

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital with “agonising kidney pain” after a previous hospital dash forced him to cancel an upcoming tour. The former ‘One Direction’ star reportedly fell ill during a trip to Lake Como, Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital once again after celebrating his and Kate’s one-year ­anniversary. Medical professionals are thought to have kept the singer in where he’ll remain for “several days” for “emergency treatment”.

Sources say he’s in a “bad way” but was being helped by Kate after the ordeal at a lakeside property after the weekend.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, doctors will reportedly carry out “every test possible” in a bid to get to the bottom of Liam’s ongoing health issues.

“Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on,” an insider told ‘The Sun’.

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined. But at least she was there to help him when he fell ill. Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days. They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse,” they added.

It comes just weeks after Liam cancelled his upcoming tour after suffering a “serious kidney infection”.

He was forced to call off his performances in South America after being rushed to hospital for the first time in August.

