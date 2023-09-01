scorecardresearch
Madonna returns to rehearsals for her world tour after hospital dash

Madonna has revealed she is back to rehearsals for her Celebrations Tour, just months

By Agency News Desk

Veteran pop star Madonna has revealed she is back to rehearsals for her Celebrations Tour, just months after she was rushed to an intensive care unit after being found unconscious. The Queen of Pop was forced to reschedule her world tour after her worrying hospital dash, reports Mirror.co.uk. She was intubated for at least one night back in June after suffering a “serious bacterial infection”.

After being released from hospital, Madonna spent time recovering in her New York home, where she was looked after by her children. She’s now taken to her Instagram Stories to announce she’s back to work.

Sharing a picture of herself dancing, the 65-year-old wrote: “I heard about what happened with pre-sales to my NEW Los Angeles shows. Good news!!! They are being extended for you! Back to Rehearsals now. See you on the Road!”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Madonna’s message referred to the fact that some fans didn’t receive a pre-sale code for their tickets, despite being promised an opportunity to purchase new tickets after the original Los Angeles dates were rescheduled.

In the snap she shared, Madonna wore a black lace corset and moved her long blonde hair around as she danced. She accessorised her look with two gold necklaces. The singer also opted for a minimal amount of makeup, wearing some eyeliner and light pink lip-gloss.

Just two weeks ago, Madonna announced the new North America dates for her Celebration Tour after being forced to reschedule them. She confirmed the North America dates will now take place after the UK and Europe dates.

The Celebration Tour will officially kick off with four sold out shows in London this October. The North American leg will begin on December 13 in New York at the Barclays Centre.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
