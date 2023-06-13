scorecardresearch
Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look

By Agency News Desk
Madonna isn’t one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle.

The ‘Vogue’ singer, 64, took to social media to stun her followers with her new look as she took a step away from her usual style of locks, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The drastic change saw her chop off her waist-length hair and opt for a trendy shag haircut. Debuting her new look on her Instagram Stories, the pop icon gave a glare down the lens of the camera to show off the mullet-type style with a red tint.

She wrote on the image: “When you know your only day off isn’t really a day off.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it’s far from the first shocking revelation Madge has shown off in recent years. In September last year, she surprised her followers on TikTok when she first showcased her red hair as she stepped away fro the blonde shade her fans had become used to.

And she took time out to hit back at criticism of her new appearance following this year’s Grammy Awards in February.

