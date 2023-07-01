scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Madonna was working with Katy Perry in studio 'hours before' health scare

Pop icon Madonna was said to be working with another pop icon on a secret project ahead of collapse and intensive care stay during the week.

By Agency News Desk
Madonna was working with Katy Perry in studio 'hours before' health scare
Maddona _ news agency pic

Pop icon Madonna was said to be working with another pop icon on a secret project ahead of collapse and intensive care stay during the week. It has emerged that following the news of Madonna’s “serious bacterial infection,” which led to the singer postponing her 84-date Celebration tour, she was said to be busy working on new music, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer was working with another pop legend Katy Perry, who is known for her hits like ‘Firework’ and ‘Teenage Dream’.

To mark Madonna’s 40th year in the music industry, she was said to be working on a special project, with her even enlisting the help of Katy.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed Madonna had admired Katy for a long time, with them having worked together in the past but never managing “to actually put anything out.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, just hours before being rushed to hospital, Madonna and Katy were closer than ever to putting out music together. Working in the studio while feeling poorly, Madonna was supposedly in the studio with the California Gurls songstress before being taken to ICU after being found unresponsive.

Detailing how committed Madonna had been to making sure her music and tour were “second to none”, the source then revealed that she was in the studio shortly before her health scare. “Obviously everything has been put on hold now but the fact she was in the studio with Katy just hours before being rushed to the ICU shows how determined she was to push ahead despite feeling unwell,” the source explained.

This comes after a close pal of the Queen of Pop revealed to Page Six that Madonna has been “constantly pushing herself.” “She is the one constantly pushing herself, but she has to realise that,” the source told the outlet, adding: “while she is as good as the people she is working with, many of them are a fraction of her age and without her history of injuries.”

They then noted that “other acts” who are older than Madonna are still touring and “on the road”, but added how “they aren’t dancing and performing like she does.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
All-rounder Shreyanka Patil to become first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League
Next article
PCB to send security delegation to India to review World Cup venues
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US