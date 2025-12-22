Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way Song Lyrics

Song Name – I Want It That Way Song Lyrics
Band – Backstreet Boys
Yeah
You are my fire
The one desire
Believe when I say
I want it that way
But we are two worlds apart
Can’t reach to your heart
When you say
That I want it that way
Tell me why
Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache
Tell me why
Ain’t nothing but a mistake
Tell me why
I never wanna hear you say
I want it that way
Am I your fire?
Your one desire
Yes, I know it’s too late
But I want it that way
Tell me why
Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache
Tell me why
Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake
Tell me why
I never wanna hear you say
I want it that way
Now I can see that we’ve fallen apart
From the way that it used to be, yeah
No matter the distance, I want you to know
That deep down inside of me
You are my fire
The one desire
You are (You are, you are, you are)
Don’t wanna hear you say
Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache (Hey, yeah)
Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake (Don’t wanna hear you say)
I never wanna hear you say (Oh, yeah)
I want it that way
[Chorus: Brian, All, Nick, AJ]
Tell me why
Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache
Tell me why
Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake
Tell me why
I never wanna hear you say (Don’t wanna hear you say)
I want it that way
Tell me why
Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache
Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake
Tell me why
I never wanna hear you say (Never wanna hear you say, yeah)
I want it that way
‘Cause I want it that way