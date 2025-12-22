Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way Song Lyrics

Song Name – I Want It That Way Song Lyrics

Band – Backstreet Boys

Check out I Want It That Way Song Lyrics by Backstreet Boys

Yeah

You are my fire

The one desire

Believe when I say

I want it that way

But we are two worlds apart

Can’t reach to your heart

When you say

That I want it that way

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache

Tell me why

Ain’t nothing but a mistake

Tell me why

I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way

Am I your fire?

Your one desire

Yes, I know it’s too late

But I want it that way

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake

Tell me why

I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way

Now I can see that we’ve fallen apart

From the way that it used to be, yeah

No matter the distance, I want you to know

That deep down inside of me

You are my fire

The one desire

You are (You are, you are, you are)

Don’t wanna hear you say

Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache (Hey, yeah)

Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake (Don’t wanna hear you say)

I never wanna hear you say (Oh, yeah)

I want it that way

[Chorus: Brian, All, Nick, AJ]

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake

Tell me why

I never wanna hear you say (Don’t wanna hear you say)

I want it that way

Tell me why

Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache

Ain’t nothin’ but a mistake

Tell me why

I never wanna hear you say (Never wanna hear you say, yeah)

I want it that way

‘Cause I want it that way