Margot Robbie says 'Barbie' film tackles concept of power 'hierarchy'

By Agency News Desk
Actress Margot Robbie, who plays the beloved doll character in Greta Gerwig’s new film ‘Barbie’ on the Mattel firm’s iconic creation, says the movie tackles concept of power ‘hierarchy’.

The creation, which has been hailed as a feminist take on the toy – has recently been rebranded with a range of diverse models with different skin tones and disabilities since it was launched as a supposedly picture-perfect blonde ideal of beauty in 1959.

Margot said at the European premiere of the film at Cineworld in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday night: “To really do something unexpected and fun and clever and silly on such a big scale, it feels like a very unique opportunity”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Barbieland feels like a female utopia. But you do, by the end of the film, see the flaw in that – I mean, a hierarchy in anyone’s power is not necessarily the best thing. But it is fun – it’s very pretty.”

The film sees Barbie’s perfect pink world of fashion, grooming and parties brought crashing down when she finds herself having dark thoughts about death.

She finds cellulite on her perfect legs and her famous feet suddenly become flat – and with the encouragement of the wise ‘Weird Barbie’ played by Kate McKinnon, 39, Barbie embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world, with Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, 42, joining her for the ride.

Also at the ‘Barbie’ premiere was singer Dua Lipa, 27, who plays Mermaid Barbie in the film, and co-stars including Will Ferrell, 55, Issa Rae, 38, and Hairi Nef, 30, who help make up the ten Barbie’s and four Ken’s in the project.

Margot has told ABC 7.30 about Barbie’s awakening in the film: “It’s like, there’s this age where suddenly you become self-conscious. And you kind of like hide yourself instead.”

