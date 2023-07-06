scorecardresearch
Marion Cotillard to play Snow Queen in French director’s new venture

Marion Cotillard is to play the role of the Snow Queen in French female auteur Lucile Hadzihalilovic's next film 'La tour de glace'.

‘La Tour de glace’ is expected to be the French director’s most ambitious film to date and will reteam Hadzihalilovic with ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘Inception’ star Cotillard.

Cotillard had starred in Hadzihalilovic’s 2004 film ‘Innocence’, as per ‘Variety’.

Co-written by Geoff Cox, ‘La tour de glace’ is set in the 1970s and follows Jeanne, a teenage girl who runs away from her orphanage located in a mountain village.

She flees to Paris with big dreams to fulfill and finds shelter in a warehouse which turns out to be used as a studio where ‘The Snow Queen’ is being filmed. The film’s star, Cristina, a beautiful woman in her 40s, takes Jeanne under her wing, exerting a dangerous and overpowering influence over the young girl she sees herself in.

The film marks the first collaboration between Hadzihalilovic and Muriel Merlin (‘France’, ‘The Truth’), producer. “The power dynamic between this seductive character and teenage girl mirrors the plot of ‘The Snow Queen’, creating a mirroring effect,” said Merlin.

“The film symbolises the coming of age of an adolescent propelled into adulthood even though she’s still a child,” he added.

‘La tour de glace’ will also boast fantasy elements of a fairy tale. Hadzihalilovic is known for her films like ‘Earwig’ and ‘Evolution’.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
