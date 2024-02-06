Matt Smith has bizarre ritual involving mail vans

‘House Of Dragon’ star Matt Smith has confessed he has a bizarre ritual that’s ruled his life over the last 20 years. He says he has to touch something red every time he sees a Royal Mail van. “I have to touch something red every time I see a Royal Mail van… (it’s been going on for) 20 years – and there are a lot of Royal Mail vans,” Smith told The Guardian newspaper.

The actor may be spending a lot of his time carrying out the ritual as he’s going to be working in central London for the next few weeks while he stars in the play ‘An Enemy of the People’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He went on to say that he hopes the price of theatre tickets isn’t putting off younger audience members.

Smith said of the production: “I hope were not pricing young people out. I mean, the theatre is so much money, for all of us. You sort of go: I could fly to Milan or Amsterdam (for that). That’s not to say: don’t come. Please do come. But it is true.”

Smith also has the second series of his ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series coming out.

He finished filming season two of ‘House of The Dragon’ last year and recently revealed it’s likely to come out in the late summer.