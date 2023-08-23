scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Matthew McConaughey's wife talks about difficulties she faced from her mother-in-law

Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves opened up on the difficulties she had with her mother-in-law, Mary Kathlene 'Kay' McCabe

By Agency News Desk
Matthew McConaughey's wife talks about difficulties she faced from her mother-in-law
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves has opened up on the difficulties of the relationship she had with her mother-in-law, Mary Kathlene ‘Kay’ McCabe, when they first met. The Brazilian model, (41), detailed her rocky beginnings with Kay, who the family have nicknamed ‘Ma Mac’, on a new episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast.

Recalling the beginning of their meeting, Alves said: “She did all these things when I first came into the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me.”

“She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting (me) down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

It took Camila standing up for herself during a work trip for Kay to finally accept the model as part of the family.

Recalling her early meeting with the ‘Interstellar’ actor, Alves said: “A lotta people have this, well, I don’t think people actually had this image of Matthew anymore because, just the kind of work and things he’s been doing, but when we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever.”

To her surprise, things were bizzarely against her expectations “Watching him, I was like, ‘The guy doesn’t even smoke. What is this vision coming from?’

“He’s actually the opposite, and he’s like his mom,” she explained. “She’s very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her.”

According to The Mirror, after booking a modelling job in Istanbul, Camila took her mother-in-law with her using the extra first-class ticket and a free hotel stay she received.

It was a difficult plane ride, with Camila explaining: “The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head.”

“When we landed, I was like, ‘Okay, all right. Let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation’,” she continued. “About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it’s not my place to share, and she starts crying, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ You know, ‘Ma Mac!’ and feeling so sorry. And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s full of s**t’.”

Pic. Sourceofficiallymcconaughey
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Toss for third T20I between India and Ireland delayed due to rain at Malahide
Next article
Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her
This May Also Interest You
News

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' – and even 'Adipurush'

News

'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

News

Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months

News

Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures

News

Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

Sports

Toss for third T20I between India and Ireland delayed due to rain at Malahide

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Amanpreet stars as India pick up gold and bronze in Baku

Technology

Twitterati hails ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully on the moon

Technology

Men behind India's Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Know the companies which worked with ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks

Sports

World Athletics Championship: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for long jump final, Sreeshankar fails

Technology

India Lands on the Moon!

Health & Lifestyle

Adult education can help middle-aged people lower dementia risk

News

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar gets his mother married again

News

Shresth Kumar joins the cast of 'Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta'

Health & Lifestyle

New highly-mutated Covid variant has put researchers on high alert

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US