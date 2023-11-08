scorecardresearch
Megan Fox reveals about miscarriage of baby girl in her new book

Megan Fox has opened up about suffering a miscarriage at 10 weeks in her new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’.

Actress Megan Fox has opened up about suffering a miscarriage at 10 weeks in her new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’. The Hollywood star has given an insight into her life like never before in the collection of poems where she opens up about her private life, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Megan has described the book in a statement where she described her complex relationship with men.

She said: “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in the last two poems in the book Megan appears to address feelings of grief following a miscarriage. The poems – titled I and II – detail the loss in several emotional lines.

She pens: “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day. Do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note? But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides.”

An illustration of a woman holding a baby also appears on the final page of the book with the line: “I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?” Megan and fiance Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – have previously remained silent regarding rumours of a miscarriage.

