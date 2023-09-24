scorecardresearch
Michael Caine on intimacy coordinators: 'What are they?'

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Michael Caine doesn’t understand why actors need extra help navigating sex scenes in the 21st century. The actor spoke about his unconventional thoughts to the Daily Mail. During an interview in which they were discussing his latest flick ‘The Great Escaper’, which MC says may well be his last movie at his ripe old age, reports tmz.com.

During the conversation, the heated topic of #MeToo came up and intimacy coordinators,a role on sets that really grew and became mainstream post-2016.

The actor said: “Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day. Thank god I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say.”

Caine added: “In my day you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”

MC wasn’t done just yet though … he gave his opinion on political correctness at large, saying … “(I)t’s dull. Not being able to speak your mind and not being able to call anyone ‘darling.'”

