Michael Douglas to be feted with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at 54th IFFI

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who is known for films like ‘The Sentinel’, ‘The American President’, ‘Disclosure’ and others, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, this year.

Earlier, Spanish filmmaker-writer Carlos Saura was feted with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award during the 53rd edition of IFFI.

Sharing the news of Michael Douglas being honoured at the upcoming edition of the festival, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur took to his X, formerly Twitter on Friday, and wrote: “I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood actor and producer, will be honoured with theprestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa.”

He further mentioned: “His deep love for our country is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa.”

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa and will showcase the finest of contemporary and classic cinema from India and around the world.