Michelle Pfeiffer tagged 'most beautiful woman on planet' in ageless makeup-free pic

Michelle Pfeiffer, who has long been one of Hollywood's most prolific sex symbols, has wowed her fans with a completely makeup-free picture

By Agency News Desk
Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who has long been one of Hollywood’s most prolific sex symbols, has wowed her fans with a completely makeup-free picture. The actress, who has a career spanning four decades, took to Instagram to pose without an ounce of makeup on. The 65-year-old blonde beauty could be seen lounging on her sofa while posing up a storm to celebrate a milestone in her career, reports mirror.co.uk.

The actress has been praised by fans after sharing her fresh-faced picture, with many quick to gush over her natural beauty and note how it appears she has not had any filler or Botox.

Leaning back on her sofa, Michelle looked laidback in a simple grey sweatshirt. With her natural skin tone and texture in full view, the actress ditched concealer and foundation to instead parade her off-duty appearance.

The actress’ hair was down and tousled, with her snapping the selfie as she gazed into the lens. Michelle appeared to ditch makeup completely, with seemingly no lip products, eye products, or face base products on her visage.

Sharing the photograph on her page, Michelle announced that she had amassed three million followers on the photo-sharing platform. Her large following is no surprise given how famous and globally adored she is.

Taking to the comments section, fans went absolutely wild over the photographs.

One person penned: “I love when celebs do true makeup-free selfies. Michelle is gorgeous and lovely at every age.”

A second then added: “You really don’t age,” while a third asked: “How can you still be this gorgeous?”

“You truly are one of the most beautiful women on the planet,” penned another fan of the star, while a fifth noted: “You are still beautiful until now [sic] with zero filler/Botox.”

Another then added: “You are so beautiful, a true example of how to age with grace and self respect,” while someone else simply wrote: “All natural.”

Michelle has starred in many hit movies over the years, with her popping up in the likes of Grease 2, Batman Returns, Ant-Man, Scarface, The Deep End of the Ocean, Hairspray and What Lies Beneath. The ageless star shot to fame after she moved to Hollywood when she was only 20 years of age.

Agency News Desk
