Millie Bobby Brown turns into dragon slayer in fantasy actioner 'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown has transformed into a hardcore warrior slaying dragons in the new trailer for her upcoming fantasy-action film ‘Damsel’. According to the movie’s official synopsis: “Brown (plays) a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive.”

Boasting some pretty good design, the clip opens with the ‘Stranger Things’ actress’ character Elodie already in the dragon’s lair, attempting to climb a treacherous cliff only to realise there is no escape.

Then it goes back in time to establish the rest of the world of the movie, and the way that Queen Isabelle serenely encourages the Princess to accept her sacrifice. A princess living a good life of royalty in a castle, Elodie wasn’t always a fighter, instead she was thrown into a situation which forced her to become one.

Now thrust into a certain-death-situation, Elodie must use all her limited resources and wits to survive. Later seen navigating a series of deadly trials, she dashes through the woods to avoid a hideous lurking creature, climbs a cavern of sharp, crystal spikes within a mountain high above, and narrowly escapes a dragon’s fire and burning embers as they rain down on her.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, the cast of the movie also includes Angela Bassett as Elodie’s stepmother Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in an as-yet-unspecified role.

The film will hit Netflix in 2024.