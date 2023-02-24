scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that new studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have made a deal to make

By News Bureau
New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.
New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that new studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have made a deal to make “multiple” films based on the J.R.R. Tolkien books ‘Lord of the Rings’.

The projects will be developed through WB label New Line Cinema. The first ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, helmed by Peter Jackson, grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide; Jackson’s follow-up trilogy based on Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ matched those grosses, reports Variety.

No filmmakers have been attached to the projects as yet, but in a statement to Variety, Jackson and his main ‘Lord of the Rings’ collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said Warner Bros. and Embracer “have kept us in the loop every step of the way.”

“We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward,” Jackson, Walsh and Boyens said.

Freemode, a division of Embracer Group, made the adaptive rights deal for books including ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’.

The pact will be billed under the name Middle-earth Enterprises.

Notably, De Luca and Abdy left MGM last year to take the helm of Warner Bros.

Their exit followed the acquisition of MGM by Amazon – the tech giant owns the TV rights to ‘Lord of the Rings’ and produced a single season of television at the gut-busting price of over $450 million in 2022.

“Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode.

“We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honour the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values.”

De Luca and Abdy recalled that New Line had previously “took an unprecedented leap of faith to realise the incredible stories, characters and world of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ on the big screen a but for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored.”

Inaugural projects and timelines were not immediately disclosed. The first Jackson trilogy starred Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, and Cate Blanchett.

That trio of films was nominated for 30 Academy Awards and took home 17 trophies, including best picture for 2003’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.’

Warner Bros. has a packed upcoming slate.

To round out the second quarter, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will arrive in a matter of weeks. Kicking off the summer is Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’, followed by the hotly anticipated ‘Barbie’, from director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In August, Jason Statham will face a prehistoric shark yet again in ‘Meg 2: The Trench’, and New Line will roll out DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’.

The end of the year will bring a big hit of Timtohee Chalamet, first in ‘Dune: Part Two’, then in the candyman origin story ‘Wonka’.

The musical ‘The Color Purple’ will close out the ear, as will Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

Previous article
R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography
Next article
Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash
This May Also Interest You
News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US