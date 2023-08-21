scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Nick Jonas, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has revealed his favourite Indian food

By Agency News Desk
Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'
Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

American popstar Nick Jonas, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has revealed his favourite Indian food. In a conversation with content creator Rebecca Tandon, Nick was seen discussing his love for Indian food. Tandon asked him about his favourite Indian food, to which Nick replied: “I like paneer, lamb biryani and you know dosa. I like dosa.”

To which, the content creator replied: “Priyanka has taught you well.”

It seems that the video was taken in the backstage area. She captioned the clip: “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas…”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. The two welcomed their first child – a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan. She made her Bollywood debut the following year with the spy thriller ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’. She was then seen in films such as ‘Andaaz’, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt, Bluffmaster, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

It was in 2015, when she tried her luck in Hollywood with drama thriller series ‘Quantico’ and was later seen in projects such as ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Matrix’.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era
Next article
Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela launches WildGlow Smart Skincare that sets the brand apart

News

'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi sings Arabic song 'Wayak' in 'Akelli'

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team records dominant 4-0 win over England

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her dance moves with Mishkat Varma on the Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ on the sets of Kavya

News

Cara Delevingne wants to become a film director

News

Netflix techie goes missing after last seen getting into Uber

News

Geetanjali Mishra revels in boat ride despite being hydrophobic

Health & Lifestyle

No substitute for AIIMS in the country, says Vice President Dhankhar

News

Taylor Swift impersonator asked to leave L.A. store for pretending to be the singer

News

'The Freelancer': Kashmira Pardeshi says role of Aliya felt like her's

News

Disha Patani on her directorial debut: 'It has helped me express myself'

News

‘Scared little girl’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she shot her first film in New York

Sports

IBSA World Games: India women's blind cricket team beat Australia, men's side loses to Pakistan

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for app settings on iOS beta

News

Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US