Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio With a Brutal Age Joke 

Nikki Glaser just did what very few comedians dare to do publicly. She roasted Leonardo DiCaprio straight to his face, and the internet has not stopped replaying it since.

During her set, Nikki addressed Leo’s legendary career first. She acknowledged that he has worked with nearly every great director of his generation, won multiple Golden Globes, and finally secured an Oscar after years of being overlooked. Then she delivered the line that instantly stole the moment. She said the most impressive part of his career is that he managed to accomplish all of that before his girlfriend turned 30.

The room reacted immediately, because everyone knew exactly what she was referring to. DiCaprio’s dating history has been a long running pop culture joke, with fans and critics alike noticing the consistent age pattern in his relationships. Nikki didn’t stop there though. She followed it up by mock apologizing, calling the joke cheap, and admitting she tried not to make it. But then she added that people don’t really know anything else about him.

That line might have stung even more.

She pointed out that Leonardo DiCaprio has remained famously private for decades, barely doing personal interviews. According to her, the most in-depth interview he has ever given was to Teen Beat magazine back in 1991. She even joked about whether his favorite food is still pasta, and more pasta, as if time has completely frozen around him.

The roast worked because it balanced admiration with sharp observation. Nikki wasn’t denying his talent or his impact. She was highlighting how carefully controlled his public persona has been, to the point where the public knows more about his dating life than his personality.

Fans online are calling it one of the funniest and most accurate DiCaprio jokes in recent years. Some praised Nikki for saying what everyone has been thinking, while others admired how she managed to roast without sounding bitter or cruel. It felt playful, precise, and painfully on point.

Leonardo DiCaprio himself appeared to take it in stride, which only added to the moment. After all, if you have survived decades of memes about age gaps, one Nikki Glaser joke is probably the least of your worries.

One thing is clear. Nikki Glaser understood the assignment, and the internet is still laughing.