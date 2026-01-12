Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on New Music — Fans Misheard Her Big Announcement

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has once again proven that a single sentence from her can send the internet into a frenzy. After a recent interview sparked rumors that she was preparing to release new music soon, the singer stepped in to set the record straight — and made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect fresh tracks just yet.

Grande, currently juggling an overflowing schedule of music, acting, and promotional commitments, addressed the confusion after her comments in a Variety interview went viral. During the conversation, she was asked whether she planned to release new songs ahead of her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour this summer. Her answer was simple: “No.” However, snippets of the interview quickly spread online, with fans interpreting her words as a hint that new music might still be coming soon.

Seeing the speculation grow, Grande took to Instagram to clarify what she actually meant. Commenting on a fan account’s post, she wrote, “Welp I never said ‘but soon enough’ or mentioned any months! lol my goooooodness.” She added humorously that the only words she truly said were “no” and a joke asking whether people thought she had “a clone” somewhere creating music in her place.

She later suggested that part of the confusion may have come from a technical glitch during the interview, writing, “There must’ve been a Zoom glitch or something, but hello & love you all.” Her playful tone reassured fans that while new music isn’t on the immediate horizon, she remains deeply grateful for their excitement.

Grande further joked about her packed schedule, saying she would need “an extra brain and four more arms” to take on additional creative projects beyond what she’s currently managing.

At present, the singer is focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, following the release of the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine, which arrived a year after the original record debuted in March 2024. She’s also busy promoting Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated follow-up in the Wicked film series, which hit theaters in November 2025 and has kept her firmly in the global spotlight.

Beyond music, Grande’s acting career is expanding rapidly. She is set to appear in upcoming projects including Focker In-Law and season 13 of American Horror Story, further cementing her position as a multi-hyphenate powerhouse in both music and film.

For now, Ariana Grande’s message is clear: new music will come when the time is right — but until then, she’s already doing the work of someone with multiple brains and extra arms.