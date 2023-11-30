scorecardresearch
Olivia Rodrigo’s music is inspired by ‘weird’ moments in her life

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has shared that she draws inspiration from “weird” and “embarrassing” moments in her life.

The 20-year-old ‘Good 4 U’ singer, who has most recently been linked to actor Louis Partridge, 20, and whose exes reportedly include music executive Zack Bia, 26 – added she loved seeing the ‘Priscilla’ film and enjoys reading Dolly Alderton’s books as she loves the writer’s take on messy romances, reports Female First UK.

She told Variety when asked if there was any storytelling she had been impressed by recently: “I saw Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’, and I can’t stop thinking about it. I think she’s such an incredible storyteller. I’ve got Patti Smith’s ‘Year of the Monkey’ on my bedside table, and I’ve read ‘Just Kids’ and ‘Woolgathering’.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: “I’ve also been reading a lot of Dolly Alderton lately. She wrote one of my favourite books, ‘Everything I Know About Love’. My mantra in life, anytime something weird or embarrassing happens to me, is ‘I’m just collecting stories for the memoir. I’m just here to collect fun memories that I can talk and write about later.’ Olivia also said in the chat she is trying to write a song every day to keep her mental health in check.”

“These days, I try to write one song every day. I just feel like myself when I’m writing. “If I don’t do it, I get depressed. I’m just writing songs to process what’s going on, whether in my personal life or in my perception of the world,” she added.

