scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Padma Lakshmi claps back at body-shamers: 'Be more grown-up'

Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi didn't mince her words when addressing people who criticised her body online.

By Agency News Desk
Padma Lakshmi claps back at body shamer 'Be more grown-up' pic courtesy twitter
Padma Lakshmi claps back at body shamer 'Be more grown-up' pic courtesy twitter

Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi didn’t mince her words when addressing people who criticised her body online.

While attending the Time 100 Gala, the ‘Top Chef’ star blasted trolls who criticize her anatomy while she’s cooking up a storm in kitchen tutorial videos, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have boobs, I have nipples!” Padma, who looked stunning in a flowy dress featuring a high slit, told Page Six on Wednesday, April 26.

“So does every woman and man on the planet.”

The 52-year-old culinary macher went on to note, “I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it, and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and a not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything.”

Padma has been facing heavy backlash on social media for her kitchen attire. Earlier this year, she slammed a fan who took offence when she joked around with her daughter Krishna about her own breasts. “As a mom of 4 daughters, there’s a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice,” one social media user wrote.

In response to that, Padma said, “First if (sic) all it’s a JOKE. And my daughter isn’t uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn’t on social media.”

Back in 2020, the ‘Tomatoes for Neela’ author also clapped back at haters who criticized her for going braless while recording a cooking demonstration. “(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself making lasagna.

“So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Govt to meet stakeholders again to make Digital India Act more inclusive
Next article
Gauahar Khan glowing in her baby shower pictures along with husband Zaid Darbar
This May Also Interest You
News

David Arquette says he felt inferior during his marriage with Courteney Cox

News

Hrithik dancing at wedding on his tracks 'Ghungroo', 'Bang Bang' goes viral

Technology

New ML tool by IIT Madras team to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

News

Rajamouli reacts after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley civilisation

News

Karan Johar wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic post about ‘punctuality’

News

Deepika Padukone trolled for selling kurti she wore for Jiah Khan’s funeral

Sports

PSG stunned by Lorient at home, Marseille rally to overcome Auxerre

Health & Lifestyle

Highly dexterous robot hand can operate in dark just like humans

Sports

IPL 2023: I've been hungry to finish off games like that, says Tim David after his heroics against RR

News

Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on vocals, tambourine during Spain show

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli’s adorable birthday wish to his wife Anushka Sharma

Sports

He is a great influence to have in the team: Pujara on playing with Smith at Sussex

Sports

Salernitana postpone Napoli's title celebration

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution now linked with increased risk of irregular heartbeat

News

Amy Winehouse's posthumous book to feature her never-before-seen journals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gauahar Khan glowing in her baby shower pictures along with husband Zaid Darbar

Technology

Govt to meet stakeholders again to make Digital India Act more inclusive

Sports

Bangladesh scrap one Test against Afghanistan due to tight schedule

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US