Pamela Anderson: Always felt like there's a little monster inside of me

Actress Pamela Anderson has claimed that the public’s perception of her doesn’t really chime with reality. “I’ve always felt like there’s a little monster inside of me that I need to get out, I need to share,” Pamela, who became a sex symbol on the back of her ‘Baywatch’ fame, told Allure when reflecting on her personal journey.

“I’ve been trying and I’ve begun to feel closest to it … and it’s peeling back everything and trying to remember what my original thoughts are … It’s not just about makeup, taking off the mask, but it’s about why am I here, what’s my purpose, why do I resonate with people, can I help in any way?”

She said was “painfully shy” during her younger years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked if she has a name for the “little monster,” the actress replied: “Little Pamela Anderson that’s always been very mischievous and creative and lived in her imagination. (That feeling) it’s just volcanic. I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t (even) wear a bathing suit … I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to … (release it).”

The actress appeared makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. She has now revealed her motivation for her makeup-free look, insisting she wasn’t making a “political statement.”

The Hollywood star said: “I did that for myself. It wasn’t to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes … why am I playing the game?”