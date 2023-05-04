scorecardresearch
Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani join Ruben Ostlund for Cannes jury

The Cannes jury class of 2023 has finally been unveiled.

The Cannes jury class of 2023 has finally been unveiled. The festival has rounded out its jury – led this year by ‘Triangle of Sadness’ director and 2022 Palme d’Or winner Ruben Ostlund, reports Variety.

The jury includes a star-studded roster of actors and directors like actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Menochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director and screenwriter Damian Szifron and director Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or in 2021 for her film ‘Titane’.

As per Variety, the jury will award the Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films playing in competition. The awards will be revealed on May 27 at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Ostlund’s selection as jury president was announced by Cannes on February 27, leaving a considerable gap of just over two months before the full jury reveal. As in past years, most jury members have helmed or starred in films that have played at the festival.

‘Variety’ further states that Touzani’s acclaimed first feature film, ‘Adam’ screened in Un Certain Regard and was short-listed for an Oscar, while Menochet broke out in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ which played in competition in 2009. Nyoni’s first feature film ‘I Am Not a Witch’ also played in Cannes, while Rahimi’s book ‘Earth and Ashes’ was adapted for the screen by the author and played at the festival in 2004.

Szifron’s ‘Wild Tales’ made waves in Cannes in 2014, while the same can be said for Ducournau’s surrealist drama ‘Titane’ in 2021.

