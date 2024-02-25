HomeInternationalNews

Pedro Pascal says 'I'm a little drunk' during SAG awards acceptance speech

Pedro Pascal was honoured with the award for male actor in a drama series at the recently held 30th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

By Agency News Desk
Pedro Pascal says 'I'm a little drunk' during SAG awards acceptance speech
Pedro Pascal | SAG awards _ pic courtesy news agency

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal was honoured with the award for male actor in a drama series at the recently held 30th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was feted for his role in the post-apocalyptic zombie series ‘The Last of Us’.

However, as he took the stage to give his acceptance speech, he wasn’t exactly sober, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor admitted he thought he could get drunk, likely because he didn’t think he would win the SAG Award after Kieran Culkin won the same category for his work in ‘Succession’ at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards earlier this year.

“This is wrong for so many reasons,” Pascal told the audience.

“I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f****** honour. To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”

As per ‘Variety’, the actor held back tears as he expressed his gratitude to his family, as he immediately brought his drunken acceptance speech to an end by saying: “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave”.

This year’s other SAG Award nominees for male actor in a drama series were Culkin, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup and Matthew Macfadyen. Whether he’s won or not, Pascal has been creating one viral awards show moment after the next this season.

He memorably joked at the 2023 Emmy Awards while wearing an arm sling that the recent shoulder injury was because “Keiran Culkan beat the shit out of me”.

Previous article
To all the beach bums: Discover New Zealand's Coastal Gems
Next article
Yami Gautam’s stellar act helps ‘Article 370’ mint Rs 7.4 cr on 2nd day; ‘Crakk’ far behind
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US