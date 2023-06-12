scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Rebel Wilson snuggles with daughter Royce in recent photos

Rebel Wilson, shared two new photographs of her adorable 8-month-old daughter on Instagram recently.

By Agency News Desk
Rebel Wilson snuggles with daughter Royce in recent photos
Rebel Wilson snuggles with daughter Royce in recent photos

Actress Rebel Wilson is smitten with daughter Royce Lillian. The actress, 43, shared two new photographs of her adorable 8-month-old daughter on Instagram recently.

“My baby Wilson captioned the two images, which show her holding her daughter close, reports People magazine.

In the first sweet shot, Wilson looks away from the camera as Royce looks curiously at the lens. The infant wore a patterned romper, nude hair bow and a pink and white spotted bib with her name appliqued on it in red.

As per People, Wilson wore a brown and blue sweater with over a t-shirt and had styled her hair into soft waves. In the second photo, both mom and daughter gazed intently at the camera.

In the comments section, it was revealed that Royce’s bib was a gift from Hollywood hairstylist Cheryl Marks. “#Gorgeous the bib I bought #Royce!!!” she wrote in the comments section, to which Wilson responded with three heart emojis.

Wilson’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars also commented on the sweet photoshoot. “Oh come on” Brittany Snow wrote, while Adam Devine added: “KAUUUUTIE!!! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Wilson’s fiancee Ramona Agruma, whom she welcomed Royce via surrogate with in November 2022, added a simple but meaningful reaction to the intimate snaps: two heart emojis.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rowllin Borges joins FC Goa on loan; El Khayati leads Chennaiyin FC departures
Next article
Elliot Page says his autobiography has improved relationship with his mom
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US