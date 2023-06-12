Rebel Wilson snuggles with daughter Royce in recent photos

Actress Rebel Wilson is smitten with daughter Royce Lillian. The actress, 43, shared two new photographs of her adorable 8-month-old daughter on Instagram recently.

“My baby Wilson captioned the two images, which show her holding her daughter close, reports People magazine.

In the first sweet shot, Wilson looks away from the camera as Royce looks curiously at the lens. The infant wore a patterned romper, nude hair bow and a pink and white spotted bib with her name appliqued on it in red.

As per People, Wilson wore a brown and blue sweater with over a t-shirt and had styled her hair into soft waves. In the second photo, both mom and daughter gazed intently at the camera.

In the comments section, it was revealed that Royce’s bib was a gift from Hollywood hairstylist Cheryl Marks. “#Gorgeous the bib I bought #Royce!!!” she wrote in the comments section, to which Wilson responded with three heart emojis.

Wilson’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars also commented on the sweet photoshoot. “Oh come on” Brittany Snow wrote, while Adam Devine added: “KAUUUUTIE!!! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Wilson’s fiancee Ramona Agruma, whom she welcomed Royce via surrogate with in November 2022, added a simple but meaningful reaction to the intimate snaps: two heart emojis.