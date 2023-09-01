Ricky Martin, ex-husband Jwan Yosef reach divorce settlement agreement

Singer Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce. People magazine, citing legal documents, said the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer and the painter have entered into an uncontested written agreement about their divorce.

The court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, state that the dissolution is “uncontested” and that “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Now, the Grammy-award winning singer, 51, and Yosef, 38, need a judge to sign off so it can become finalised. Last month, the two had announced they were divorcing in a joint statement.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the Puerto Rican superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artiste said.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” the ex-couple, who share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019, said.

Martin previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he’ll continue to raise as a single parent.

The filing comes weeks after Martin confessed that his separation from Yosef started before the pandemic.

“When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process,” said Martin in an interview with Telemundo, which was translated. “Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Martin and Yosef initially connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later, after meeting in person for the first time in London. They made their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and announced their engagement the same year before tying the knot in 2018.