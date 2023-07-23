scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Rita Ora says working with Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' was an amazing experience

Rita Ora has reflected on what it was like to work with the late Carrie Fisher, her co-star in 'Wonderwell' that was finally released in June.

By Agency News Desk
Rita Ora says working with Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' was an amazing experience
Rita Ora on working with Carrie Fisher

British pop star and actress Rita Ora has reflected on what it was like to work with the late Carrie Fisher, her co-star in ‘Wonderwell’ that was finally released in June. In an interview with People magazine, Ora termed the experience of working with the beloved Star Wars actress as “an amazing experience.”

Carrie Fisher died in 2016. ‘Wonderwell’ was released seven years after her passing. Fisher had completed her work on the movie just weeks before her death, but post-production work, as well as Covid lockdowns, delayed the release.

Ora, whose new album ‘You & I’ is out, said she’ll forever treasure those memories of working with Fisher.

“I’m really actually surprised and happy that this film’s finally getting the light that it deserves. To say I’ve been in scenes with Carrie Fisher, it’s insane. She’s an icon — a legend,” Ora said.

“Obviously, that was an amazing experience working with Carrie Fisher. I’m going to cherish the experience forever, and I’m happy that people are going to finally really see this film.”

‘Wonderwell’, a coming-of-age fairytale, was shot in Tuscany, Italy. The story follows Savannah, a 12-year-old girl (Kiera Milward) embarking on a magical journey after meeting Hazel (Fisher) in a forest. Ora stars as a fashion designer who wants Savannah to be the face of her world-famous fashion label. When Hazel guides her to a mysterious portal, Savannah is given a glimpse of what her future has in store.

Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars films, died of a heart attack at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

William Brookfield wrote the screenplay of ‘Wonderwell’ while Vlad Marsavin directed the film. It also stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant) and Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper).

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument
Next article
Christopher Nolan: Developing AI technology more dangerous than nuclear weapons
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

Sports

National Car Racing C'ship: Triple delight for Diljith, Angad; Deepak Ravikumar dominates Rd 1

Sports

Palermo Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Mayar Sherif in semis, eyes her 1st WTA title

News

Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor

Sports

National Football C'ship: Junior boys' for BC Roy Trophy Tier 2, sub-junior girls' Tier 1 to be held in Sept-Oct

Fashion and Lifestyle

From 3 liters of salt water to neem juice, here's Adah Sharma's morning routine

News

When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot

Technology

Google's longtime director of news let go after 13 years, plans to come back to India

News

Christopher Nolan: Developing AI technology more dangerous than nuclear weapons

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument

News

U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer

Sports

IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Technology

Google testing redesigned Photos app

Sports

UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)

Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US