Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

Actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied service at an Australian restaurant for not meeting the smart-casual dress code. The couple went to eat at Mr Miyagi, a Japanese-fusion establishment in Melbourne, with outfits worn when they played tennis earlier in the day, but the staff was quick to deny them entry, reports ‘New York Post’.

“He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away,” Crowe’s manager Grant Vandenberg told the ‘Daily Mail Australia’.

The restaurant describes itself as “casual but fancy” where “work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip-flops)” are forbidden.

As per ‘New York Post’, the management doubled down on their decision to kick out the ‘Gladiator’ star, saying no one is above their rules.

“We treat everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We’ve got a dress code that we push across every level,” restaurant owner Kristian Klein told ‘The Herald Sun’.

“We are consistent with it and I don’t feel like it’s unreasonable,” Klein said.

“But I know personally if I’m in my thongs (flip-flops) and my boardies (shorts), I’m not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn’t be dressed appropriately,” Klein added.