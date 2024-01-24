Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars over Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie 'Barbie' snubs

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has mixed feelings after this year’s Oscar nominees were unveiled. While Gosling, 43, scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his work in ‘Barbie’, his thoughts were with Greta Gerwig, who failed to be nominated in the Best Director category, and Margot Robbie, who was left out of the Best Actress category, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor said in a statement, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film”.

He told ‘People’, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

He explained that to say he’s disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories “would be an understatement”.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees”, his statement continued.

As per ‘People’, Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, were recognised in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The record-breaking film also received nominations in Costume Design and Production Design categories.

Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerly, Robbie Brenner and David Hyman were nominated for Best Picture as producers. Apart from also receiving two nominations for Best Original Song, America Ferrera received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Gosling congratulated Ferrera and also spoke out about being nominated for “portraying a plastic doll named Ken”.

He said, “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken”.