Ryan Gosling can ‘make a hell of a pie’

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, who has two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, has said that he can bake a terrific pie.

The actor credits his mother for passing on his baking skills to him and insisted he doesn’t make a half-hearted attempt when he’s rustling up a culinary treat, reports Female First UK.

Talking about his secret skill, he told W magazine: “I make a hell of a pie. I go with raspberries. My mom used to bake as a side hustle, and I’ve been lucky enough to get the pie gene. I flute my crust too, so don’t let anyone tell you that I don’t.”

As per Female First UK, his ‘Barbie’ co-star Margot Robbie joked she was “hurt” he hadn’t shared his talent with her. She quipped: “I feel hurt that you’ve never made me one.”

Ryan’s song from ‘Barbie’, ‘I’m Just Ken’ is expected to be nominated for an Oscar when the Academy Awards shortlist is announced next month but he revealed he hasn’t yet been asked to perform sing at the ceremony in March, as is customary for the tracks in the running for the Best Original Song gong – but the possibility is now going to be on his mind constantly.

Asked if he’ll be singing at the Oscars, he said: “Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

Ryan’s partner Eva previously praised the ‘La La Land’ star’s “incredible” cooking talents. She told People magazine: “Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook. I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean’. And it just works for us.”

And she admitted on Instagram her own culinary skills were limited. She gushed: “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For real. Incredible. No joke.”