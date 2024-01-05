Friday, January 5, 2024
InternationalNews

Ryan Gosling can ‘make a hell of a pie’

Ryan Gosling, who has two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, has said that he can bake a terrific pie.

By Agency News Desk
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling _pic courtesy news agency

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, who has two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, has said that he can bake a terrific pie.

The actor credits his mother for passing on his baking skills to him and insisted he doesn’t make a half-hearted attempt when he’s rustling up a culinary treat, reports Female First UK.

Talking about his secret skill, he told W magazine: “I make a hell of a pie. I go with raspberries. My mom used to bake as a side hustle, and I’ve been lucky enough to get the pie gene. I flute my crust too, so don’t let anyone tell you that I don’t.”

As per Female First UK, his ‘Barbie’ co-star Margot Robbie joked she was “hurt” he hadn’t shared his talent with her. She quipped: “I feel hurt that you’ve never made me one.”

Ryan’s song from ‘Barbie’, ‘I’m Just Ken’ is expected to be nominated for an Oscar when the Academy Awards shortlist is announced next month but he revealed he hasn’t yet been asked to perform sing at the ceremony in March, as is customary for the tracks in the running for the Best Original Song gong – but the possibility is now going to be on his mind constantly.

Asked if he’ll be singing at the Oscars, he said: “Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

Ryan’s partner Eva previously praised the ‘La La Land’ star’s “incredible” cooking talents. She told People magazine: “Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook. I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean’. And it just works for us.”

And she admitted on Instagram her own culinary skills were limited. She gushed: “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For real. Incredible. No joke.”

Previous article
LG Chem signs deal to sell rights to anti-obesity drug to US' Rhythm Pharma
Next article
Janhvi Kapoor oozes elegance in saree, begins new year with spiritual bliss
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.