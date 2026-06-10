Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard Were Left in Tears on ‘Girl Meets World’ Set, Producer Claims

Years after Girl Meets World ended its Disney Channel run, new behind-the-scenes claims about the series are sparking conversation among fans. According to producer Frank Pace, one of the earliest experiences on the show’s set was so intense that young stars Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard were left in tears during a table read. The claim surfaced in Doc Meets World, a new documentary featuring former Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle as they reflect on their experiences with both the original series and its spin-off. Pace recalled what he described as a difficult moment involving the show’s creator, Michael Jacobs, during the early days of Girl Meets World.

According to Pace, Jacobs was unhappy with the young cast’s performance during a table read and felt they had not lived up to the legacy of Boy Meets World. He alleged that both Carpenter and Blanchard became emotional during the experience.

The documentary also reveals broader frustrations some cast members experienced while working on the series. Rider Strong, who directed multiple episodes of Girl Meets World, spoke about having mixed feelings regarding his relationship with Jacobs. While acknowledging the opportunities he received throughout his career, Strong said there were aspects of the creator’s behavior that he could no longer support.

Danielle Fishel also reflected on creative disagreements she had during the show’s development. She explained that she hoped the series would focus more heavily on female friendships rather than romantic storylines. As someone who grew up watching television centered around relationships, Fishel wanted the Disney series to offer young viewers a different perspective.

Despite those intentions, she said the show eventually moved in a different direction, leading to disagreements behind the scenes. Fishel revealed that she became increasingly vocal about her concerns over time, though those conversations were not always well received.

Girl Meets World premiered in 2014 as a continuation of the beloved Boy Meets World universe, following Riley Matthews, the daughter of Cory and Topanga. The series ran for three seasons and helped launch Sabrina Carpenter into mainstream stardom while also earning Rowan Blanchard a devoted fan following.

For longtime viewers, the documentary offers a rare glimpse behind the curtain of a show that appeared cheerful and wholesome on screen. More than a decade after its debut, it seems the story of Girl Meets World is still generating discussion, this time for what happened when the cameras weren’t rolling.