Ranveer Singh’s Reaction To Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Caught On Camera In Bandra

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made a rare public appearance that quickly grabbed the attention of fans online. The star couple was spotted spending some quiet time on the balcony of their new luxury home, which is reportedly worth over Rs 100 crore. Photos from the outing have gone viral on social media, with many fans excited to catch a glimpse of the couple together.

In the pictures, Deepika was seen lovingly holding her baby bump while chatting with Ranveer. The actress looked relaxed and happy as she enjoyed the view from the balcony. Ranveer, known for his energetic personality, appeared deeply engaged in conversation and was seen speaking animatedly. Their candid moments gave fans a rare look into their personal life away from the spotlight.

Deepika kept her look simple and comfortable in a loose white co ord set, while Ranveer opted for a casual red vest and black track pants. According to reports, the couple was visiting the property to check on the ongoing interior work before officially moving in with their family. The photographs quickly spread across fan pages, with many people praising the couple’s simple and down to earth appearance.

The actress’s appearance is especially significant because it comes just weeks after reports of her second pregnancy surfaced in April. Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to their daughter, Dua, and have largely stayed away from public events in recent months. The couple has been focusing on family time and keeping a low profile as they prepare to welcome another child.

Despite taking things easy, Deepika has continued to stay busy with her professional commitments. She was recently seen filming for her upcoming movie “King” alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Reports suggest that she has already completed several important scenes, including a romantic song sequence. Deepika is also working on director Atlee’s much anticipated sci fi film “Raaka”, which stars Allu Arjun and is expected to release later this year. Sources claim she has been wrapping up her work commitments before taking a break for motherhood.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been making headlines for reasons beyond his films. The actor has reportedly been involved in discussions and legal issues surrounding his exit from “Don 3”. The project, which is expected to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.

With a new home, a growing family, and exciting projects on the horizon, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to remain one of Bollywood’s most talked about couples.