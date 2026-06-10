This Fan Met Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma In Ahmedabad And Look What Happened Next

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again captured the attention of fans with a heartwarming interaction that is now going viral on social media. The celebrity couple was recently spotted in Ahmedabad, where they happily posed for photographs with a female fan. Their cheerful smiles and friendly nature quickly became the talk of Instagram, with fans praising the couple for their warmth and humility.

In the viral pictures, Virat was seen wearing a comfortable casual outfit that included a T shirt and loose fitting pants. Anushka looked elegant in a simple traditional kurta. She completed her look with soft wavy hair and a Tulsi mala around her neck, which has become a noticeable part of her recent appearances. The couple stood together smiling brightly as the fan joined them for a memorable photograph. Their natural chemistry and relaxed appearance made the moment even more special for fans online.

Another photo from the interaction showed Virat proudly wearing his Royal Challengers Bengaluru Champions jersey following the team’s historic Indian Premier League title win. The image brought back memories of the emotional celebrations that followed RCB’s long awaited victory. Fans were delighted not only by the photographs but also by the couple’s thoughtful gesture of giving personalized autographs, making the experience unforgettable for the lucky fan.

The excitement surrounding Virat and Anushka has been high ever since the IPL final. The couple won hearts during the celebrations as cameras captured several sweet moments between them on the field. After RCB’s victory, Virat and Anushka shared an emotional hug and posed together with the trophy while beaming with happiness. Their affectionate moments quickly spread across social media, with fans calling them one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country.

The celebrations did not end there. Virat and Anushka were also seen enjoying the team’s victory party, where they danced and celebrated alongside players and team members. Their joyful energy added to the excitement of RCB’s historic achievement.

Just days after the IPL celebrations, the couple made a spiritual visit to Vrindavan Dham. They quietly visited the ashram of Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj to seek blessings and offer prayers. Their low profile visit reflected their spiritual side, something fans have increasingly noticed in recent years. Whether through their public appearances, fan interactions, or spiritual journeys, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to win admiration wherever they go.