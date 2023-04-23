scorecardresearch
Scarlett Johansson confirms she has no plan to return to Marvel

Scarlett Johansson, who was introduced as Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2', said that she has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow _ pic courtesy imdb

Actress Scarlett Johansson, who was introduced as Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’ before going on to star in ‘The Avengers’ movies along with 2021’s ‘Black Widow’, said that she has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

“Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing ‘Avengers’ was so much fun. I was 26 years old, I was single, it was fun! You know, I didn’t have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself,” Scarlett said to Gwyneth Paltrow – who starred as Pepper Potts in the ‘Iron Man’ movies – on ‘The Goop Podcast’,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

“And then every couple of years, we would go back, and do it again, and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid, or was getting married, or divorced, or remarried, or whatever. And it was like, I don’t know, an adult summer camp thing. And it was cool. It was really, really some of the best experiences.”

“I’m done. Yes, I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

Scarlett also had kind words for Marvel boss Kevin Feige: “He’s such a lover of cinema, storytelling. He really is a fan.”

Meanwhile, the pair also discussed the possibility of Gwyneth, 50, returning to the MCU.

Gwyneth said: “I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.”

Scarlett replied: “I think you may come back at some point. One-hundred per cent, that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby.” Gwyneth quipped, “Really? 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
