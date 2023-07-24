scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Selena Gomez as she chose to ditch the towering heels after an intimate dinner to celebrate her 31st birthday.

By Agency News Desk

It is comfort over everything for singer-actress Selena Gomez as she chose to ditch the towering heels after an intimate dinner to celebrate her 31st birthday.

She wore an all-pink outfit for a birthday dinner with her family and friends, the singer/actress went barefoot when leaving a West Hollywood restaurant, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Wolves’ songstress donned a vibrant, hot pink minidress with a halter-style top for the intimate dinner at the membership-based restaraunt. She added a feathery scarf that was wrapped around her neck for a fun touch to the look.

While she added inches to her height with a pair of nude-coloured heels, Selena was seen removing her heels when exiting the restaurant.

She carried the shoes in her hands as she strolled to an awaiting vehicle outside.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress’ hair were pulled back into a chic ponytail a pair of silver earrings, along with a flashy necklace and a silver charm bracelet on her right wrist. She finished her look with a bold, pink lipstick to match her ensemble.

Prior to heading to the restaurant, Selena and her group had a blast watching the new ‘Barbie’ movie during a special screening.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to share a photo from the private screening, where she and her pals dressed in pink outfits with matching cowboy hats. Her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey was also seen among the guests.

Earlier, she threw a star-studded party with her A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Tyga and Karol G.

When it comes to acting, she began her acting career on the children’s television series ‘Barney & Friends’. She has also worked in shows such as ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

Selena has also worked in films ‘Another Cinderella Story’, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie’, ‘Ramona and Beezus’, ‘Monte Carlo’, ‘Spring Breakers’, ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’ and ‘The Dead Don’t Die’.

