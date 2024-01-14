Selena Gomez-starrer Linda Ronstadt biopic to be directed by David O Russell

Filmmaker David O Russell is set to helm the upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic, starring Selena Gomez. The music biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’, and Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan.

Gomez cryptically shared her involvement in the biopic earlier this week by posting a picture of Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir ‘Simple Dreams’ on her Instagram story. No other casting has been announced, reports variety.com.

Ronstadt is a country, rock ‘n’ roll and Latin music legend known for her 1970s albums ‘Heart Like a Wheel’ and ‘Simple Dreams’. Throughout her career she has released 29 studio albums, won 11 Grammys, and was honoured by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards. In 2014, Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Russell is an Oscar-nominated director and writer known for critically acclaimed films such as ‘Three Kings’ (1999), ‘The Fighter’ (2010), ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2011) and ‘American Hustle’ (2013). His most recent feature, the 2022 mystery comedy ‘Amsterdam’, starred Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

In addition to the Ronstadt biopic, Russell is working on ‘Super Toys’, with Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen attached to star.