scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor's body has been released to her relatives following an autopsy. The music legend, famed for her powerful voice, died aged 56

By Agency News Desk
Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy
Sinéad O'Connor _ pic courtesy imdb

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s body has been released to her relatives following an autopsy. The music legend, famed for her powerful voice, died aged 56 on July 26 at her home in south-east London. At the time, it was believed her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Later her body was taken for an autopsy in order to “secure a medical cause of death”, but a post-mortem examination report may not be received for “some weeks”, mirror.co.uk reported.

The London Inner South Coroner’s Court confirmed that they would make a decision as to whether they will open an inquest after the results of the autopsy are known and following submissions from her relatives.

John Thompson, clerk at the London Inner South district court, confirmed in a statement on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris that the conclusion of the autopsy will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened.

It is believed that the Grammy Award-winning singer had been living in east London for several weeks before she died, reports Irish Mirror.

Sinead died just 18 months following the death of her son Shane, who died aged 17 after he left a hospital while on suicide watch.

Prior to her death, the musician shared a picture of her beloved son on Twitter and penned: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Following her death, tributes poured in from across the world and commemorative events were held across the country, including Belfast where fans gathered to remember the iconic musician.

Meanwhile, Irish music magazine Hot Press has announced it will be publishing a special issue dedicated to Sinead O’Connor.

The legendary singer had a long relationship with the magazine, having begun her career by placing an ad in the publication looking for musicians. Over the span of her career, she was featured on the cover a total of 10 times.

Hot Press has decided to add to the tributes pouring in for the late singer with their once-off publication celebrating O’Connor’s life and work.

Speaking about Sinead’s impact on Ireland, Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said: “Sinead was one of the most important Irish artists of the past 50 years.”

“She was a singer, songwriter and performer of transcendent ability and huge emotional range and depth.

“Her voice was an amazing instrument, capable of moving from a whisper to a banshee wail and traversing the full spectrum of where the human spirit can take us. Her music made an enormous impact, inspiring people and touching so many of them to the very core.”

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Suhana Khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; Check out here
Next article
Ananya Panday flaunts her curves, channeling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini.
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

Sports

England batter Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

News

Huma Qureshi on ‘Tarla’: ‘Renu Dalal said you remind me of my mother’

Feature

Mukesh: The singer who was the voice of the proletariat

Technology

Data protection bill to make India a trusted innovation partner for world: Nasscom

Sports

Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in opener

Sports

India, West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first T20I

Technology

SC dismisses OPPO’s challenge to HC order directing it to pay 23% of India sales to Nokia

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves, channeling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini.

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; Check out here

Technology

Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11

Sports

Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

News

Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie

News

Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator appointed for 'Commando' series

Sports

Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

News

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

News

Zain Imam: 'Ik Tara' is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions

Sports

Nathan Lyon to play for Melbourne Renegades in a three-year deal starting from BBL season 13

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US