Snoop Dogg postpones Hollywood Bowl shows amid writers' strike

Snoop Dogg's summer concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, 'Doggystyle' have been postponed.

By Agency News Desk
Rapper Snoop Dogg’s summer concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, ‘Doggystyle’ have been postponed.

Originally scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl, the shows have now been pushed back to October 20 and 21, reports Variety.

The rapper made the announcement via Instagram, informing fans and followers in a video.

“Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and Oct. 21.”

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Snoop Dogg concluded the caption by sharing his support with those on strike: “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

Snoop previously expressed his support for those on strike during a panel with his Gamma business partner, Larry Jackson, where Snoop said “[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out.”

“The writers are striking because (of) streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

He continued: “I don’t understand how the fuck you get paid off of that shit. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars. That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers. but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?”

