Sophia Loren rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after multiple fractures

Italian actress Sophia Loren was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery for a fractured hip following a fall in her home in Switzerland’s Geneva.

Italy’s most famous living movie star, who turned 89 on September 20, suffered multiple fractures after accidentally falling at home on Sunday morning, reports ‘Variety’.

She fell in her bathroom and suffered multiple fractures to her hip, as well as a serious fracture to her femur, which required surgery.

News of the accident was broken by a restaurant she was set to open in the Italian city of Bari on September 26 — the fourth such restaurant bearing her name.

As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the actress was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city, but now all her engagements for the foreseeable future have been cancelled.

Sources say the actress’ sons Carlo and Edoardo are by her side at the hospital.

Edoardo directed Loren in her most recent feature film, the 2020 Netflix feature “The Life Ahead”, which won her a David di Donatello Award for best actress. In 2021, she was the subject of the Netflix documentary “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

Loren’s last public appearance was at the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2, held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.