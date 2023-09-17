scorecardresearch
Steve Martin denies punching co-star during violent stunts on movie set

Steve Martin has denied claims his 'Little Shop of Horrors' co-star Miriam Margolyes made about him in her memoir

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Steve Martin has denied claims his ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ co-star Miriam Margolyes made about him in her memoir.  After Miriam, 82, alleged he hit her while being careless with a fake punch on the set of the 1986 movie, Martin, issued a lengthy statement insisting he used “extreme caution” during the scene, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“When I first read Miriam Margolyes pejorative account of our scene in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch – the same caution I would use with any similar scene. There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot.”

Director Frank Oz added in his own statement: “I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He’s always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots.”

In her new memoir “Oh Miriam! Stories From an Extraordinary Life”, Miriam wrote, “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.”

She added that he was “undeniably brilliant but horrid to me.”

Miriam starred as a dental assistant to Steve’s character, Orin Scrivello. During the song “Dentist!”, Scrivello punches her and slams a door in her face.

