‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

Actor James Cromwell helped save a piglet who fell off a transport truck headed to a facility where he would have been fattened for slaughter.

By Agency News Desk

Actor James Cromwell, who portrays Ewan Roy in the hit series ‘Succession’, helped save a piglet who fell off a transport truck headed to a facility where he would have been fattened for slaughter.

The little piglet has been named ‘Babe’ in honour of the film in which Cromwell, who is also a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) honourary board member, starred as Farmer Hoggett. That role inspired him to go vegan, reports Deadline.

Cromwell issued a statement on the pig’s rescue.

“Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing pigs’ intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming the movie Babe, I jumped at the chance to give a real-life Babe a new lease on life. Every pig deserves to live out their life at a sanctuary, choosing when to frolic, where to forage, and how to spend their time.”

The new christened Babe will be sent to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton, Pennsylvania.

