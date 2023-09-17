Sum41 singer Deryck Whibley is resting at home after battling pneumonia

Deryck Whibley, who is the frontman of the Canadian rock band Sum41, is now recovering at home and resting after having battled a severe bout of pneumonia. The ‘In Too Deep singer, 43, was rushed to the emergency room Friday after his health took a turn for the worse, Page Six reported.

“Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” his wife, Ariana Whibley, shared on Instagram alongside photos of Deryck being put into an ambulance while on a stretcher and later holding her hand with an IV in his arm.

“We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia,” she added.

Currently, the singer is making a recovery from pneumonia and resting at home. Giving an update to his condition, his wife wrote: “He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself.

“The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain. I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us.”

Whibley was hospitalised in 2014 after his liver and kidneys collapsed due to alcohol abuse. Doctors later told the singer one more drink could kill him.

His wife referred to this in her social media and wrote: “The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

She added: “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.

“I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see. I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”